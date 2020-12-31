2020’s most popular streamed tracks in Spain have been a healthy mix of reggaeton, rap and Latin pop with the majority sung in Spanish predominantly by Puerto Rican artists.

ACCORDING to Spotify, this follows the trend of the last decade, with more music listened to in Spanish than in English.

-- Advertisement --



So what topped the list of those played most on the popular audio platform.

At number one is Tusa by Karol G with Nicki Minaj.

Colombian singer Karol G and Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj made their first joint collaboration with this reggaeton song released in November 2019 and which in 2020 has become the most listened to track in Spain.

The second most listened to offering is Se Iluminaba (Lit Up) by Italian rapper Fred De Palma and Malaga singer and actress Ana Mena.

Puerta Rican artists Nio Garcia, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Brray and Juanka came together to make a remix of the reggaeton track La Jeepeta which became the theme of the summer, with more than 30 million listeners in Spain alone on Spotify.

Caramelo (Candy) by Puerto Rican Ozuna comes in in fourth place, having been released in June, followed by La Curiosidad (Curiosity) by Perto Ricans Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson and Myke Towers.

The top 10 continues with Mil Tequila (Thousand Tequilas) by Malaga’s Chema Rivas, Morado (Purple) from Colombian J Balvin, Safaera from Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow, Relacipon (Relationship) by Sech, and the only song on Tones and I.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “2020’s most popular tracks in Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.