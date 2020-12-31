170 Migrants Rescued South Of Gran Canaria

170 migrants rescued in five boats south of Gran Canaria

The Salvamento Maritimo rescued a total of 170 migrants headed for Gran Canaria in boats over the course of a few hours, beginning at 10pm on Wednesday, December 30, when the Guardia Civil picked up the first group on radar just south of the island.

Two boats were located, one carrying 20 Maghreb migrant men and the second 45 Africans, including two women. Guardia Civil received a second notice at around 2:30am of boats around 11 miles south of Gran Canaria. Emergency workers found three more boats carrying 105 migrants, four of whom were women.

All of the rescued migrants were brought safely to the Arguineguín dock, where the last group disembarked around 6:30am. According to 112, one of the migrants had to be immediately transferred to a local health centre.

