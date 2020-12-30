YORKSHIRE girl becomes one of world’s youngest authors and now has her first book on sale in Waterstones and on Amazon.

Ellah Louise Ramsey, aged only nine years-old from North Yorkshire has had her first book published, with the help of well-known author Frank English. Frank is Ellah’s favourite author, and he was her inspiration to start writing. Frank visited Ellah’ s school where she was the only student brave enough to ask a question.

During lockdown Ellah made the most of her time and talents and started writing, she then contacted Frank and bravely sent him a few chapters of her book, The Magic Whistle and the Tiny Bag of Wishes.

To Ellah’s surprise not only did Frank love her work, but offered to co-author the book with her. After several months of hard work and lots of emails between the pair, finally in August the draft was complete, and it is now available in print. Ellah said, “I feel really proud of the book and I take really good care of it.

“I will keep it forever and I think I will write forever, too.”

So far Ellah has sold hundreds of copies of her first book.

