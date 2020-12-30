Ximo Puig accuses Madrid President of “insulting Valencians” over Covid fund remarks

Ximo Puig has accused Madrid President Díaz Ayuso of disrespecting and “insulting Valencians” over her Covid fund distribution remarks.

THE President of the Generalitat Valenciana was referring to Ayuso’s comments yesterday in which she said it was “striking” that the Valencian Community, governed by the left and far-right, is to receive almost the same amount of funds as Madrid.

She questioned why this would be so considering the Community’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is just nine per cent and its population is significantly lower than the capital’s.

In response, Puig said her statements are “unfair and offensive”, and argued that the Valencian Community “has been living a situation of objective discrimination by the State for years”.

He defended the distribution of Covid funds by the Spanish Government, insisting it has been carried out “following the models and criteria of the EU, based on solidarity and equity”.

Minister of Finance Vicent Soler, said he is “very surprised” Ayuso is criticising the distribution of European funds React when “she has given away and renounced to enter more than 4000 million annually to the upper classes of Madrid”.

