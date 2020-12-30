World’s Heaviest Boy has died age 21

THE World’s Heaviest Boy, a Russian sumo wrestler now 21 years old, has died.

Dzhambulat Khatokhov weighed approximately 180 kilos at the time of his death, having lost 54 kilos.

He had been suffering from health problems caused by his excessive weight for some time. His exact cause of death is unknown, but it is suspected to have been related to a kidney disease.

Dzhambulat Khatokhov weighed just 2.7 kilos at birth, but at one year old he weighed 12.7 kilos. By the time he was nine years old, he had already exceeded 140 kilos.

He was listed in the Guinness Book of Records since 2003 as the ‘heaviest child in the world’.

He became a global phenomenon due to his performance in the world of Olympic wrestling and sumo, and starred in many reports and documentaries, which in most cases questioned his health. Several doctors publicly stated their concern about his life expectancy but no expert was able to find a genetic cause for the size of the young man.

His mother always defended that he was a perfectly healthy boy and that his size was “the way God created her son.” She denied accusations of fuelling his growth, and rejected advice regarding his diet and the need to lose weight. She also reportedly charged journalists to meet with her son.

From 2017, he achieved weight loss with trainer Yusif Nurullaev who he said: “kept track of every portion of food I was about to eat. I photographed my plate with my phone before eating and sent it to Yusif. If I forgot to do this, it means that he believed that I ate more than allowed, and made me work harder during training sessions. This disciplined me a lot.”

