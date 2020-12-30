WOMAN jailed for robbing boyfriend after accusing him of abusing her in Spain’s Alicante

A woman from Alicante has been sentenced for 13 months after stealing €7,600 from the bank account of her boyfriend after he was arrested following her complaint of domestic abuse against him. The court heard that on March 30, 2015, when the couple were living together, the man received an unfair dismissal payout of €55,934 and the couple began arguing about the money.

-- Advertisement --



The woman called the police and the man was arrested for violent mistreatment. She then took this opportunity make two withdrawals from his bank account and was charged with misappropriation. Her appeal was denied with the judge pointing out that the woman was uncooperative throughout the proceedings.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Jailed For Robbing Boyfriend After Accusing Him Of Abusing Her”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.