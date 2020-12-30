W SERIES driver Emma Kimiläinen was expected to pose naked to get Indy Lights seat after being promised a contract in the United States.

-- Advertisement --



31-year-old Emma Kimiläinen got the indecent proposal aged 20 when she was looking to take the next step in her career.

Speaking on the Finnish podcast SHIKAANI, the mother revealed that in 2010 she had been in contact with a team from Indy Lights, an American developmental automobile racing series, however, she was expected to pose naked on the front of a men’s magazine.

She revealed that she did not have to worry about sponsorship money because the team were going to take of that, however, the team had also negotiated for her to pose for the magazine as part of the deal, initially in a bikini, later changed to fully nude.

Kimiläinen abandoned the deal and took a four-year break from motor racing and started a family before stepping back into the driver’s seat in 2014, making her debut in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship.

Last year she participated in the W Series, where she finished fifth in the championship.

Immediately after her courageous performance in the podcast, Emma received a lot of support on Twitter. “I am speechless because of the amount of support,” she writes. “It is extremely difficult to say such things, because you don’t want them to have a negative impact on your career. I will never be ‘the complainant’ talking about ‘what if. My journey is still not finished. Let’s race!”

I'm speechless of the amount of support. 🙏 It's incredibly hard to tell things like this because you don't want them to affect negatively on your career. I'll never be "the complainer" talking about "what if"s. My journey is still unfinished. Let's race! https://t.co/NnH0gmVZDM — Emma Kimiläinen (@EmmaKimilainen) December 29, 2020

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “W Series Driver Emma Kimiläinen Expected to Pose Naked to Get Seat”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.