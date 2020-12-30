Vile racist jailed for firing airgun at black friend’s feet and ordering him to dance

A vile racist who fired an air pistol at a black friend’s feet and ordered him to dance during a drink and drug-fuelled violent spree has been jailed for 40 months.

JOE WATSON, 24, hurled racist remarks at Mark Mulima during the assault in August.

The defendant had earlier fired the weapon during a separate attack on Jordan Donnelly, 23, at his home in Maryhill, Glasgow.

According to reports, the air pistol was one of three weapons Watson used in five assaults in a week of drink and drug-fuelled incidents.

Victim Jordan was also attacked with an axe, endangering his life, reports Daily Record.

Watson admitted five charges of assault and was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, December 29.

