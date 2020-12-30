Vile racist jailed for firing airgun at black friend’s feet and ordering him to dance

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Pixabay

A vile racist who fired an air pistol at a black friend’s feet and ordered him to dance during a drink and drug-fuelled violent spree has been jailed for 40 months.

JOE WATSON, 24, hurled racist remarks at Mark Mulima during the assault in August.

The defendant had earlier fired the weapon during a separate attack on Jordan Donnelly, 23, at his home in Maryhill, Glasgow.

According to reports, the air pistol was one of three weapons Watson used in five assaults in a week of drink and drug-fuelled incidents.


Victim Jordan was also attacked with an axe, endangering his life, reports Daily Record.

Watson admitted five charges of assault and was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, December 29.


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

