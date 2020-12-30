THE iconic Valencian Toy Museum in Spain’s Alicante turns 30

Coined “the place where dreams live” the Valencian Toy Museum in Ibi, Alicante has been delighting children and adults alike for thirty years. Born in 1990, the iconic museum was moved to its permanent home at the factory of the Paya brothers, the first industrial toy manufacturers in Spain, in 2013. Today, tools and machinery from the original factory can be seen which were used to build the first toy in 1902.

-- Advertisement --



The celebration of its 30th anniversary began in November 2020 with a temporary exhibition made up of donations made to the museum since its inauguration as a tribute to those who wanted to share the toys of their childhood with the world.

Pilar Aviles, coordinator of the museum, said: The Valencian Toy Museum is a centre for the conservation, research and dissemination of the toy heritage. An extraordinary space that allows us to travel to the past and let the toys tell us about childhoods lived and the ways of understanding the world in other times”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Valencian Toy Museum In Spain’s Alicante Turns 30”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.