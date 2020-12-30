Valencia Records Highest Number Of Deaths In One Day

VALENCIA has another black moment as the community records the highest number of deaths in one day

Wednesday, December 30 has been marked as another black day for the Community of Valencia as a total of 70 people have died from coronavirus, the highest number of deaths in a single day due to Covid 19. According to data from the Ministry of Health, Valencia has registered 2,715 new cases, which outs the total number of infections in the region at 145,472.

Alicante had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday at 771, followed by Castellón at 266. The total number of tests carried out for the detection of coronavirus amounts to 2,068,448, of which 1,898,254 have been through PCR and 170,194 through rapid test.

According to the data, 108 positive cases have been recording in nursing homes in the area – eight in the province of Castellón, 37 in Alicante and 63 in the province of Valencia. Six cases have also been recorded in centres for minors.

