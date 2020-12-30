Valencia Local Police to Use Drones for New Year’s Eve

VALENCIA Local Police to use drones to control New Year’s Eve parties in Paterna.

Police aim to stamp out illegal partying over the New Year and now have the technology to make it happen.

Over New Year not only will the police be visiting establishments to ensure that social distancing, mask wearing and limited numbers of people are meeting, they will also use drones.

The drones will be particularly active in residential areas with the aim of preventing illegal parties. Rafael Mestre, Chief of the Local Police for Paterna has urged residents to follow COVID-19 restrictions to prevent the virus claiming more people. The area has already seen a recent increase in the number of people infected.

