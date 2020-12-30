UK pledges life-saving aid for families hit by Covid and hunger worldwide

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: gov.uk

The UK pledges urgent life-saving aid for families hit by coronavirus and hunger around the world.

THE UK Government is releasing new emergency aid to help over 1.3 million vulnerable people in some of the world’s most dangerous places, who face daily threats of starvation, conflict and coronavirus.

Life-saving food, nutrition, water, childhood vaccinations and shelter will urgently help families caught in some of the largest humanitarian crises, including across the Sahel, Syria, South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Mozambique.

Humanitarian crises are getting worse according to UN data published earlier this month, compounded by the pandemic, with 235 million people expected to be in need of urgent assistance next year compared to 175 million people at the start of 2020.


In September the Foreign Secretary announced a Call to Action to prevent famine, and appointed Nick Dyer as the UK Special Envoy on Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Affairs to drive this effort.

Today’s (Wednesday, December 30) extra aid forms part of the UK’s continued leadership on addressing this global crisis, said Dominic Raab.


“Hundreds of millions of people living in the world’s largest humanitarian crises are struggling to survive, threatened by conflict, starvation and coronavirus.

“This extra emergency UK aid will mean people can feed their families and prevent these crises from escalating into widespread famine. We hope to see other donors step up to the plate with some extra funding to prevent these global crises getting worse,” added Raab.

It’s hoped the extra UK aid announced today will help continue momentum and pressure other donors to step up with additional financing.

