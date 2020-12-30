UK & Cameroon Secure Economic Partnership Agreement Ensuring Trade

THE UK and Cameroon secure an Economic Partnership Agreement ensuring mutual continuity of trade, allowing businesses to trade freely as they do now, without any additional barriers or tariffs.

The agreement, which in 2019 saw UK’s total trade with Cameroon amount to £200 million, has been reached to roll over current EU-Cameroon trading arrangements from January 1, 2021.

Top goods imports to the UK from Cameroon in 2019 were in fruit and nuts, mostly bananas (£27 million) and wood and wood products (£25 million). The UK market accounts for 12 per cent of total exports of bananas from Cameroon and this agreement will maintain tariff-free market access to the UK. It also guarantees continued market access for UK exporters, who sold £51m in goods to Cameroon in 2019.