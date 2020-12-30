TRUMP ‘to host hundreds’ at NYE bash despite soaring Covid numbers

A member at US President Donald Trump’s lavish Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, reported to CNN that a huge New Year’s Eve party is planned for hundreds of guests on Thursday Night, December 31. Several crowded parties were held at the resort in recent days, with one source claiming Mar-a-Lago has “little regard for the pandemic” as “people are going for dinner as usual.”

The Trumps head a huge celebration at Mar-a-Lago for hundreds of guests on New Year’s Eve last year, with tickets reportedly costing $1,000. The source claims that around 500 reservations have already been made for this year’s bash, but it is as yet unclear what kind of coronavirus measures will be put in place.

The United States reported its first case of the mutant Covid variant in Colorado on Tuesday, December 30.

The US has reported 338,820 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with a record-breaking 3,700 people hospitalised in one day on Monday, December 28.

