Travel Expert Predicts Tourists Will Return to Europe by May 2021.

Good news at last for Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca. British tourists will be back on their travels from May, a travel expert has predicted. Paul Charles from the PC Agency, who made the headlines weekly over the last few months with his predictions on which countries would lose their UK travel corridors, reckons it’ll all start with staycations in March.

Paul’s predictions

He tweeted: “I was asked when I thought holidays would be “on” again? I’d book for 1st May onwards with certainty. Staycations will return from March onwards. Short-haul from late April; long-haul from Sept. The Oxford vaccine go-ahead will vastly boost confidence [but] UK tier restrictions (and new strain travel bans) will curtail most overseas travel until March. Short-haul will properly open up after Easter as warmer days return. Most long-haul borders will only fully open after summer with vaccine programmes underway.”

It should be remembered that though borders have reopened for “essential” purposes in many places – including France, Spain and Italy – tourism remains off the cards. However, if the EU’s and the UK’s vaccination plan bears fruit then the percentage of people that are protected again coronavirus would be high enough to open up free travel again. Let’s all hope that Paul is right! TW