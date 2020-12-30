TOTTENHAM v Fulham Match Cancelled Due To Covid-19 Outbreak at Craven Cottage

Tottenham Hotspur’s match tonight (Wednesday) against Fulham has been called off by Premier League bosses, after a board meeting, due to a reported outbreak of Covid-19 at the Craven Cottage club, when a Fulham spokesman told them earlier today that they had “A significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today”.

-- Advertisement --



In a statement from the Premier League, it said, “The decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution, and with the health of players and staff as the priority. With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled. The league wishes those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in due course”.

So far this week, up until Tuesday, December 29, there have been 18 positive cases of the virus revealed, after tests carried out across the Premier League clubs and staff.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tottenham v Fulham Match Cancelled Due To Covid-19 Outbreak”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.