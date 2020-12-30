Thieves Steal Sevilla Policeman’s Gun in House Burglary

GUARDIA CIVIL officers have launched an investigation into the theft of a police firearm from the home of an officer in Sevilla province.

On Tuesday, December 29th, thieves broke into the home of a police officer near Carmona, a town about 35 kilometres northeast of Sevilla. They managed to steal his service handgun alongside two magazines of ammunition before fleeing the scene undetected.

The officer who owned the gun is a member of the Policia Locale in Aljarafe, a suburban region to the west of the Andalucian capital. It is not yet clear whether the thieves knew the home’s owner was an officer or if they had initially set out to steal the weapon.

Security forces across Sevilla province have been placed on high alert to the possibility that a violent robbery might take place in the near future following the theft. Although unusual, this case is not the first time in recent weeks that a firearm has been stolen from Sevilla’s police.

On Friday, December 11th, a massive operation was launched in the city to locate a gun stolen from a police vehicle in the east of Sevilla. The firearm was later discovered in an abandoned lot, and the suspected thieves ran over one officer while evading arrest.

