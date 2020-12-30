The New Virus Mutation Has Been Detected in Spain’s Costa Blanca

The New Virus Mutation Has Been Detected in Elche, in Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The variant of the British strain of the coronavirus already has claimed its first cases in the Valencian Community. According to reports, researchers from the General Hospital of Elche have detected two positives between two people that the Health Department delivered samples from. One of the two positives had recently returned from the UK, where it is thought he contracted the disease. No details of the other case have been released yet.

-- Advertisement --



Elche is around 58 km from one of the British holidaymakers most popular destinations and home to thousands of British ex-pats, Benidorm. There are no reports that the virus has spread out of the area, authorities are said to be keeping a very close eye on the matter.

The Community of Madrid also confirmed that two of the suspected cases that it was analyzing since last week correspond to those infected by the British strain of SARS-CoV-2. In this way, Spain has already registered thirteen positives for this variant, six from Madrid and the five that Andalucía reported on Monday, Dec. 28.

On Dec. 28, The Junta de Andalucía registered its first cases of coronavirus of the new British variant in as many people who had just returned from the United Kingdom in recent days. Three are patients from the province of Malaga and two from Granada, while another four cases in Malaga are said to be “under study”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The New Virus Mutation is Detected in Spain’s Costa Blanca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.