TEENAGER gets paid to get COVID-19 as part of ‘human challenge trial’.

THE apparently healthy teenager is set to join around 250 people that are aged between 18 and 30 years old, in a new trial. Alastair Fraser-Urquhart, aged 18 from Stoke-on-Trent wants to help research and will be infected in monitored conditions in January.

It is currently believed that people who endure a mild form of COVID-19 naturally gain immunity for around four months.

Alastair will join the other volunteers in a ‘secure bio-containment suite’ where he will be monitored and will not be able to infect others. He expects to be there for a minimum of 2 weeks, but this could change depending on how his body reacts.

Allegedly volunteers will receive a payment of £4,000 for being part of the trial. It is hoped that as more vaccines are found to be safe and added to the market, poorer countries will be better able to access the vaccines.

