Star Wars-themed hotel due to open in 2021

DISNEY has released more details of what its much-awaited Star Wars-themed hotel in Orlando is going to be like and announced plans to open in 2021.

The Walt Disney Park in Orlando, Florida, promises total immersion in the Star Wars universe from its opening in 2021, starting from the launch pod which takes visitors to the Halcyon, arriving at the Atrium and the Bridge, there will also be a light sabre initiation class.

Staff members will be replaced by droids and creatures from the saga and Mystery guests disguised as Star Wars characters will also be appearing throughout the stay, maybe sharing a drink with visitors in the cantina, open to all ages.

Passenger cabins will each feature a window into space where ships and galactic sights can be seen.

A room at the Star Wars Galactic Star Cruiser is expected to set visitors back around €3,000 per person for a two-day/two-night stay, and according to reports, rooms will be very simple and not all that large compared to other hotels at the resort. In this case, it’s all about the Star Wars experience.

Tickets are currently not available for sale, but it is still possible to register on their website for updates.

