Squatter arrested for starting fire in which man was injured

A SQUATTER, 29, has been arrested for allegedly starting a house fire in Madrid in which a man was injured when he jumped from a fourth floor balcony.

National Police reported that the man had been arrested for his alleged involvement with the fire in Calle Rodrigo Rodriguez in the Moratalaz area of Madrid.

Twenty-two people had to be assisted by the emergency services, most of them for smoke inhalation or anxiety attacks. One man, 43, who broke his arms and legs after jumping from the fourth floor in panic, was taken to the Gregorio Marañon Hospital in a critical condition.

The fire started near midday and when firemen and Civil Protection arrived, it had spread throughout the house and the stairwell was inaccessible due to the smoke, as the door to the house which was on fire had been left open.

Firemen extinguished the flames and ventilated the house as well as getting residents from upper floors out of the building. Some were threatening to jump from their balconies as one had already done.

