Spanish PM Warns That Herd Immunity Is Not The Goal

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez Warns That Herd Immunity Is Not The Goal.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said that Spain should aim to avoid a third wave of Covid-19 infections, rather than just try to aim for herd immunity. His comments came as the Pfizer /BioNtech vaccine is rolled out across the country with the first jab being administered on Sunday, Dec. 27.

The PM made his comments during his televised end-of-year address, as he presented a report on his last 12 months in office. “Our goal is to avoid a third wave of coronavirus at Christmas, not herd immunity,” Sanchez said, adding: “We cannot and must not lower our guard.”

He added that people must continue to follow the coronavirus restrictions in order to ensure the success of Spain’s vaccination program. Spaniards have started being inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine this week after the country received around 370,000 doses of the US-German jab, which was approved for use in the EU last week. Due to logistic problems, the second delivery of the vaccine from Pfizers plant in Belgium was delayed by one day, arriving on Tuesday, Dec. 28 instead.

In March, Spain adopted one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19, as opposed to the herd immunity approach initially touted by some countries and adopted by Sweden.

