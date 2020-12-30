Spanish cinemas €446m out of pocket in 2020 due to pandemic

Spanish cinemas have been dealt a huge blow in 2020 ending the year a whopping €446m out of pocket due to the pandemic.

HAVING enjoyed a record year for box office sales in 2019, reeling in more than 105 million cinemagoers, the coronavirus crisis caused a complete turnaround in Spain and around the world.

The film industry saw productions cancelled, travel and social distancing restrictions imposed and cinemas closed to the public.

According to new data from Comscore, this caused losses of €446 million in Spain compared to the previous year.


While the year started well in Spain, the three-month lockdown hit the sector hard.

Big movie producers changed their film release dates, but Spain stuck to its summer premieres and films such as Tenet could give box office’s only a small boost.


Earlier this month cinemas in Spain revealed they are in the red from lost profits on food and beverage sales.

