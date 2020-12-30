Spain's President of the Generalitat Valenciana Promises Heavy Police Presence on New Years Eve

President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, Promises Heavy Police Presence on New Year’s Eve.

Ximo Puig has intensified the police pressure in the region to avoid the end of the year parties’. The head of the Consell has assured that measures such as the closure of premises and fines ranging from 60,000 to a staggering 600,000 euros will be imposed.

“There is neither New Year’s Eve nor tardeviejas (events) “, said the president, who announced that the police will act “with all the strength necessary” to prevent the holding of illegal festivals or parties.

With only a few hours to go before the celebration of the last night of the year, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, appeared after a security coordination meeting. Puig has asked citizens to comply with the New Year’s Eve regulations for the coronavirus to prevent the spread of the virus. “I beg you,” added the president who reminded everyone of the very harsh figures registered in the last hours throughout the Valencian territory. Only yesterday, Sanitat registered 60 deaths from covid and 3,590 new infections of SARS-CoV-2.

