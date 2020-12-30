Spain’s Covid incidence continues to rise above “extreme risk” 250 mark

Tara Rippin
Spain’s Covid incidence continues to rise above the “extreme risk” 250 mark reaching 265 per 100,000 inhabitants.

THE cumulative incidence has now risen for the second consecutive day after dropping for the first time in almost three weeks on Monday, December 28.

The Ministry of Health also revealed today there have been 16,716 new infections and 247 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, there have been a total of 1,910,218 cases and 50,689 coronavirus-related deaths, according to government data.


Minister of Health Salvador Illa has urged the public to keep their “guard high” on New Year’s Eve stressing “concern is high”.

