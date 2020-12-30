Spain Now Has a Total of 17 Cases of the New British Strain of the Coronavirus.

Spain now has a total of 17 cases of the new British strain of the coronavirus after six more positives were detected this Wednesday, Dec. 30. – five in the Valencian Community and one in Galicia.

-- Advertisement --



The Ministry of Health has confirmed that of the five infections in the Community, three come from the province of Valencia and two from Alicante. Some of them had travelled to the region on their Christmas holidays from their homes in London, according to the ministry.

Of these five cases notified by Health, another has now been added by the Junta de Galicia who is a patient from Santiago de Compostela and who is part of the seven possible infections of the new variant of the virus that are currently under study in the region, reported the Regional Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña.

The deputy director-general of Epidemiology and Health Surveillance, Hermelinda Vanaclocha, has assured that the appearance of cases of variants of COVID-19 is “common” and occurs in all European countries and in “practically all over the world”, according to sources from the Ministry of Health report.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Now Has a Total of 17 Cases of the New British Strain of the Coronavirus”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page