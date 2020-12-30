SIR PAUL McCARTNEY Says George Harrison Lives In A Tree On His Driveway, and he speaks to him every day



Sir Paul McCartney, during in an interview about his current album, McCartney III, opened up about former bandmate, the late George Harrison, saying that he still speaks to him every day, as his spirit now inhabits a tree at the entrance to his Sussex estate, and he says “Hi George” to him every day.

Paul, now aged 78, told how George gave him the fir tree as a gift, and that when George died in 2001, he believes his spirit entered the tree, saying, “George was very into horticulture, a really good gardener, so he gave me a tree as a present. It’s a big fir tree and it’s by my gate. I get out of the car, close the gate, look up at the tree and say, ‘Hi George’. There he is, growing strongly”.

He continued, “It’s lovely. He gave it to me, I just planted it. But then, as the years go by, every time I look at it I go, ‘That’s the tree George gave me’. George has entered that tree, for me. I hope he’s happy with that”.

Sir Paul’s new album, McCartney III is at the top of the US Billboard album chart, an album which Paul recorded during the lockdown, with him playing all the instruments himself.

