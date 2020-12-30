TEEN idol Billie Eilish, the singer of the James Bond song for No Time To Die, loses 100,000 Instagram followers in a week after she shared a ‘rude’ drawing with her fans.

-- Advertisement --



Earlier this week, Billie Eilish (19) participated in the post a picture trend, in which Instagrammers share certain photos at the request of their followers.

The young singer’s fans asked for her to share a drawing she had done herself and was very proud of, and she did, however, the drawing apparently didn’t appeal to everyone.

Eilish shared a drawn female body, including enlarged breasts, which apparently lost her 100,000 followers on the platform, as she dropped from 73 million to 72.9 million followers, apparently because of the ‘rude’ drawing.

Luckily for the singer, known from the hits Bad Guy and When the Party’s Over, among others, her follower number has now recovered, although it caused the pop star to give those that left her the middle finger and react by writing: “LMFAOOO y’all babies smh”.

Billie Eilish reacts to losing 100,000 Instagram followers after sharing drawings of breasts on her Instagram stories. 🖼 pic.twitter.com/hTdpEzMuJU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2020

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Singer Billie Eilish Loses 100,000 Instagram Followers After Rude Drawing”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.