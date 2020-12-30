Sevilla Warehouse Raided by Armed Thieves

POLICIA NACIONAL has launched an investigation into a brazen armed robbery on a warehouse in a Sevilla commercial park.

On Tuesday, December 29th, thieves burst through the doors of the headquarters of Coreba, a Sevillian family business selling wholesale products including toys and stationery from a commercial park on the north-east of the Andalucian capital.

One man was armed with a handgun and threatened terrified staff members while his two accomplices vaulted over the tills to rip out the cash drawers. The owner of the business ran to see what the commotion was, and was directly threatened by the gunman. All thieves were dressed in hoods and masks to conceal their identities.

After looting all the cash they could from the premises, they made their getaway in a silver Ford Focus driven by a fourth accomplice. The owner of the business attempted to pursue them but was convinced not to by his terrified employees.

Policia Nacional has launched an investigation into the brazen raid, and are reviewing CCTV footage from the premises and business park. Coreba was targetted by thieves last year, in an incident that left one staff member injured.

Armed robberies in Sevilla are not uncommon, and in a recent unsuccessful raid on a pharmacy in the nearby Pino Montano neighbourhood two hapless thieves left with a single 20 euro note.

