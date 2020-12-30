Second US Mutant Covid Strain Found In Colorado Nursing Home

SECOND case of the mutant Covid strain found in a Colorado nursing home in the US

Elbert County health director Dwayne Smith told CNN on Wednesday, December 30 that they suspect a second man working at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home has contracted the new mutant Covid-19 variant which was first discovered in the UK. On Tuesday, Colorado governor Jared Polis confirmed that a man in his 20s working at the same facility tested positive.

Governor Jared Polis revealed that Colorado was the first state in the US to record a case of the new strain, tweeting: ‘Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely.’

Worryingly, the first man had not recently travelled abroad, meaning that the virus could be spreading unchecked around the country.

Although the new Covid variant is thought to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than the original strain of the virus, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) stated on their website that: ‘At this time, there is no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.’

