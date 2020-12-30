THE second Heroines de Sálvora Solidarity Mile event goes virtual for 2021.

The event has been organised by the Ribeira City Council’s Department of Sports, and this year due to the coronavirus the event has gone virtual.

-- Advertisement --



The sporting event is to remind residents of Aguiño that in 1921 local women set out to rescue survivors of the Santa Isabel shipwreck, also known as the Spanish Titanic. Over 240 people died in the shipwreck on the Galician coast.

The event will see profits going to the Faiben Foundation that aims to support orphans and victims of abuse, and so far over 70 people have signed up for the fantastic Solidarity Mile.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Second Heroines de Sálvora Solidarity Mile Event Goes Virtual”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.