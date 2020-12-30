AUDITIONS have started for Drag Race España, the Spanish adaptation of popular talent show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

-- Advertisement --



After several successful adaptations of the show in different countries, broadcasting company Atresmedia will produce the talent show for Spain which will be streamed on Atresplayer Premium.

The announcement was made this week that auditions have started to find the competitors who will attempt to become Spain’s best Drag Queen.

To enter, a form can be filled out on the programme’s website.

The original show was first broadcast in 2009 and has won 19 Emmys.

The exact format of the Spanish version is unknown, but it is expected they will have to take part in dance trials, as well as photoshoots, designing and making costumes, fashion parades and lip syncing, like in the original show.

The judges are not known and neither is the host, but fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race mentioned names of their favourite candidates, such as Deborah Ombres, Samantha Hudson, La Prohibida, Kika Lorace, Topacio Fresh, La Terremoto de Alcorcon or Josie.

More updates will be available on the show’s official Twitter account.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Search begins for Spain’s best Drag Queen”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.