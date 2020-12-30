Sadiq Khan Calls to Accelerate Rollout of Game-Changer Vaccine

THE Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, calls to accelerate the rollout of the game-changer vaccine after the UK’s independent regulator approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Khan has called on the Government to deliver an ambitious and extensive nationwide plan to accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, making it clear that the Government must set an ambitious strategy with targets to get the vaccine supplies urgently to those who need it most, and to ensure that the country can beat the new strain of this virus and begin to recover from the pandemic.

After the announcement that Oxford coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, the Mayor tweeted: “This vaccine is a game-changer in our fight against coronavirus. We need the Government to now rapidly accelerate the vaccine rollout with an ambitious national plan to deliver at least two million vaccinations a week.

“It’s incredible that this life-saving vaccine, which has undergone rigorous testing and approval, was developed in such a short time. I’m sure I speak for all Londoners in expressing my gratitude to everyone involved – from the scientists to those who volunteered in the trials.”

Early modelling of the impact of the new variant of the virus by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) shows that two million vaccinations a week would substantially reduce the burden of Covid-19. Sadiq believes this should be a minimum target for the Government to help protect the lives and livelihoods of people across the country – and that the most vulnerable should continue to be the priority.

The Mayor has written to the Prime Minister urging him to use the full extent of his powers, with support from City Hall, to ensure the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is rolled out swiftly and systematically nationwide.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said in an official statement: “Vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel and our route out of this crisis. The swift roll-out of this new vaccine will enable us to get back to seeing the people, and doing the things, we miss and love.

“But with the spread of the new, more infectious variant and large areas of our country under Tier 4 restrictions, it’s vital that the Government acts swiftly and decisively, and considers every option on the table to accelerate the vaccine roll-out, including utilising the skills and expertise of the military.

“We need Ministers to set an ambitious strategy and a target to vaccinate at least two million people a week in order to protect rapidly those most vulnerable to the virus, to lift the burden on our NHS and to ensure the country can begin to recover from this crisis.

“I know I can speak for Londoners when I say we are in awe of the huge achievements and the tireless work of our scientists and NHS staff this year, and we stand ready to support the Herculean national effort required to deliver the vaccine to those who need it most.

“I urge all those who are offered the vaccine to have it, so that they become protected and can help protect other Londoners and our NHS. I can assure you that, when it’s our turn, my family and I will all be getting vaccinated.”

