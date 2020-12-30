REOPENING of UK secondary schools delayed until January 18

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced today, December 30 that most secondary school students won’t return to the classroom until January 18, but will have online classes at home instead. The news comes as the new Covid variant is sweeping across the UK and Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that 23 more areas of England will enter Tier 4, meaning that three-quarters of people in England will be living under Tier 4 rules from midnight on December 30.

Primary schools, except for those in the ‘highest infection’ areas, will reopen as planned but only exam year students in secondary schools will return on January 11.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, earlier called for a longer delay in the reopening of schools to “allow time to roll out mass testing in schools to ensure staff and students are able to return safely.”

