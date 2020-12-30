Record Number Of Fires In Spain’s Alicante

FIREFIGHTERS have reported a record number of fires this month in Spain’s Alicante

Alicante City Council has asked for extreme caution this festive season to avoid adding to the wave of blazes reported in the region in December. A total of 16 fires have been extinguished in the past 20 days, eight fires in homes, four in commercial buildings and four electrical fires.

Firefighters have appealed to people to take extreme preventive measures and “avoid fires and emergencies” this Christmas to “be able to enjoy the season without having to regret any fire.”

SPEIS firefighters stress that the “most effective” measure to prevent fires is the installation of smoke detectors, since the highest number of fatalities happen at night when people are sleeping.

SPEIS have reported that “during the Christmas season accidents occur as a result of the inappropriate use of decorative elements and Christmas lights.” The festive season also coincides with a drop in temperatures and an increase in the use of heaters.

