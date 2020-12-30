Rapper Diddy has been handing out Covid cash relief in a Miami neighbourhood, and provided help to 175 families struggling to pay rent during the pandemic.

The star gave away 50 dollar notes to residents in the Overtown neighbourhood as hundreds gathered, to provide a bit of coronavirus relief.

-- Advertisement --



Sean ‘Diddy’ Coombs, his children and his Sean Combs Foundation entourage – wearing face shields and gloves – also gave away supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products to those hit hard by the crisis.

In addition, his charitable foundation is working with music festival and nightlife organiser Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families, reports NBC Miami.

Diddy and Christian Combs handing out money to people in Miami. pic.twitter.com/4bOT5X6DKT — Rap Alert (@RapAlert1) December 30, 2020



Repost from @Diddy #Miami #OvertownMiami If you are a resident or know of a resident in Overtown happening today!! pic.twitter.com/gzAqvyMKdH — Shayla Loroncia (@Sweetdivine81) December 29, 2020

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rapper Diddy hands out cash and helps 175 families struggling to pay rent”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.