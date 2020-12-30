Public transport in Spain facing greatest crisis to date

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Public transport in Spain facing greatest crisis to date
CREDIT: Flickr/Gerry Balding

Public transport in Spain is facing its greatest crisis to date as passenger figures slump in favour of car use and the pandemic creates a fear of contagion.

BUS and train use in Spain’s largest cities have seen travellers figures slashed by half.

-- Advertisement --

While traffic in the cities – predominantly cars – has fallen between 15 and 25 per cent, the use of public transport has dropped by 45 to 50 per cent, according to data from TomTom, Regional Transport Consortium of Madrid, Metropolitan Transport of Barcelona, ​​Generalitat Valenciana, Junta de Andalucia, and City Councils of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Seville, Valencia and Malaga, sourced by El Pais.

It’s believed the fear of contagion in subways, trains and buses could be a major factor in the decline.


Operators and experts consulted by the newspaper claim “it is the greatest public transport crisis in history”.

A survey by Spain’s consumer organisation (OCU) published this week confirmed that Spaniards are most concerned about contagion on public transport at 67 per cent, followed by bars (50 per cent), shopping centres (47 per cent) and supermarkets (29 per cent).


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Public transport in Spain facing greatest crisis to date”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBoris Johnson Set To Address The Nation Today
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here