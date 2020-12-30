Police recover €10,000 worth of stolen toys and make 3 arrests

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Policia Nacional

Police have recovered €10,000 worth of toys stolen from a warehouse in Sevilla and arrested three people.

THE trio – who all have police records – have also been charged with other thefts and robberies.

A National Police operation, called Baltasar, began on December 6 after a shop in Avenida Montes Sierra, Utrera, was broken into and €86,000 worth of toys were taken.

According to sources, the thieves disabled the establishment’s security system and used a lorry to transport the large quantity of stolen goods.


The suspects were caught red-handed trying to disabled the security system at another premises and it was discovered the lorry was stolen.

A search of a farm in the Sevillian town Utrera uncovered the €10,000 worth of toys and the three were charged with belonging to a criminal group, robbery with force and theft of a vehicle.


The operation continues and other arrests have not been ruled out.

Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

