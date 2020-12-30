Police recover €10,000 worth of stolen toys and make 3 arrests

Police have recovered €10,000 worth of toys stolen from a warehouse in Sevilla and arrested three people.

THE trio – who all have police records – have also been charged with other thefts and robberies.

A National Police operation, called Baltasar, began on December 6 after a shop in Avenida Montes Sierra, Utrera, was broken into and €86,000 worth of toys were taken.

According to sources, the thieves disabled the establishment’s security system and used a lorry to transport the large quantity of stolen goods.

The suspects were caught red-handed trying to disabled the security system at another premises and it was discovered the lorry was stolen.

A search of a farm in the Sevillian town Utrera uncovered the €10,000 worth of toys and the three were charged with belonging to a criminal group, robbery with force and theft of a vehicle.

The operation continues and other arrests have not been ruled out.

