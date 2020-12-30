Plane Lands In Spain’s Alicante After Fears Of Brake Failure

PASSENGER plane lands safely in Spain after fears of brake failure

A Ryanair plane coming to Alicante from Bristol in the United Kingdom had a scary moment on Monday night, December 28 when the pilot feared that there was a failure in the brake system and alerted the airport to a possible emergency situation.

Although the Miguel Hernandez airport in Alicante – Elche activated their emergency protocol, the pilot landed the plane safely without damage or injury at around 8:30pm.

Monday was a troublesome day for flights from Spain to the UK. A Jet 2 flight returning to Manchester from Fuerteventura had to be diverted to Cork in Ireland when an intoxicated woman became disruptive.

