OPERA Legend Russell Watson Reveals Plans For Big Screen Biopic of his life story



Opera legend Russell Watson, aged 54, one of the biggest-selling British classical singers of all time, has revealed to the PA Agency that he is in preliminary discussions to bring his incredible life story to the big screen, with Watson saying that industry insiders are already describing his story as like ‘Billy Elliot with bells on’.

Watson’s life story is a real ‘rags to riches’ tale, with its fair share of drama along the way, after he was diagnosed with, and survived, two pituitary tumours, having performed for some of the most prominent world leaders, including The Queen, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.

His career in singing started out in the working-men’s clubs around his roots in the North West of England while holding down a day job in a factory. Russell then released his album in 2000, ‘The Voice’, which brought him overnight fame, and he has already had a career of more than 20 years.

Russell told the PA Agency, “The people we were talking to at the time were saying it is like Billy Elliot with bells on. I came from a working-class background, best-selling classical artist of the century in the UK, top two best-selling albums of the century, and all the people who I have sung for, coming through the health issues I have come through and everything. They like the idea of the story”.

