NOVAVAX launches final US trial before seeking FDA approval

After several manufacturing delays, Novavax bosses announced On Monday, December 28 that the Covid vaccine is ready for the last series of trials. While Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have already received approval in the US, Novavax has yet to announce a finish date; however, sources from the company expect preliminary data to be ready by March 2021.

The news comes after the UK announced the approval of Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine on December 30. The UK has also pre-ordered 60 million doses of the Novavax jab.

Up to 30,000 volunteers will participate in the latest Novavax trial from across the United States and Mexico, with two-thirds receiving the experimental Covid-19 vaccine and the rest a placebo.

