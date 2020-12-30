Home News Nightclub in Spain’s Barcelona Reports Encouraging Results in First Live DJ Covid...

Nightclub in Spain’s Barcelona Reports Encouraging Results in First Live DJ Covid Test

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Nightclub in Spain's Barcelona Reports Encouraging Results in First Live DJ Covid Test
Nightclub in Spain's Barcelona Reports Encouraging Results in First Live DJ Covid Test. image: Pixabay

Nightclub in Spain’s Barcelona Reports Encouraging Results in First Live DJ Covid Test.

The promoters of the test classed its results as encouraging as none of the 463 attendees at the rehearsal in the Barcelona hall has been infected by coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --

The clinical trial that was actually carried out on December 12 at the Sala Apolo in Barcelona. The ‘dress rehearsal’ was to validate the efficacy of antigen tests as a strategy to enable the holding of concerts, surprisingly, it revealed that NONE of the nearly 500 attendees at the event were infected. Now the results are all in it seems that the nightlife industry has been right all along- their sector does NOT contribute, if properly managed, to the rise in coronavirus cases.

“The results are conclusive and allow us to affirm that, if a study is reproduced with the same conditions, the results would always be the same. It is safe to carry out this type of activities and concerts”, said Dr Josep Maria Llibre, one of those responsible for the study, in presenting the results, reports EFE.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nightclub in Spain’s Barcelona Reports Encouraging Results in First Live DJ Covid Test”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page






LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews

THANKS pours into the Euro Weekly News based on the Costa del Sol for it's 24/7 news desk at this current time

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 sales@euroweeklynews.com

Contact us: info@euroweeklynews.com

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.