Nightclub in Spain’s Barcelona Reports Encouraging Results in First Live DJ Covid Test.

The promoters of the test classed its results as encouraging as none of the 463 attendees at the rehearsal in the Barcelona hall has been infected by coronavirus.

The clinical trial that was actually carried out on December 12 at the Sala Apolo in Barcelona. The ‘dress rehearsal’ was to validate the efficacy of antigen tests as a strategy to enable the holding of concerts, surprisingly, it revealed that NONE of the nearly 500 attendees at the event were infected. Now the results are all in it seems that the nightlife industry has been right all along- their sector does NOT contribute, if properly managed, to the rise in coronavirus cases.

“The results are conclusive and allow us to affirm that, if a study is reproduced with the same conditions, the results would always be the same. It is safe to carry out this type of activities and concerts”, said Dr Josep Maria Llibre, one of those responsible for the study, in presenting the results, reports EFE.

