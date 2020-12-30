Neymar Denies He Is Planning A 500 Guest New Year’s Eve Party

BRAZILIAN footballer Neymar denies that he is planning a 500 guest New Year’s Eve Party despite reports that he has created an underground nightclub so he can party.

Reports have been circulating in Brazil that the PSG forward has even had a soundproofing system installed so as not to disturb his neighbours, according to the newspaper O Globo.

The controversial player, who was recently criticised for holding a Christmas party for the same amount of people in a private house in Rio De Janeiro, is said to be organising something similar, however, this time the striker has reportedly put a ban to all mobile phones so that videos and pictures cannot be leaked online!

However, Neymar’s advisors say that any party that is being held has nothing to do with the player, insisting the Brazilian star will be bringing in 2021 with his family.

A party is set to be held by the Fábrica agency in the area, although Neymar’s name has not been attached to it.

A statement published by the agency on social networks read: “The Fábrica agency clarifies that it is the [sole] creator and producer of a New Year’s Eve event in the Costa Verde region, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which will [host] approximately 150 people. The company also clarifies that the private event, with exclusive access for guests and without ticket sales, happens with all the necessary licenses.”

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro said that if Neymar has a party, they cannot stop it without a complaint.

