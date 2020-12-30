AS the Spanish Government looks to increase its income during 2021, through measures such as the Tobin and Google taxes, the fact that some former toll roads became free of charge has not been overlooked.

Back in August 2020, Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos let it be known through an interview that he was considering charging for the use of the currently free roads although nothing was set in stone.

-- Advertisement --



Analysts suggest however that 2021 could be the year that charges of some sort are introduced on these and other major roads.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New charges may be introduced on Spanish motorways”.