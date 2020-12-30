THE GIRLFRIEND of the suspected perpetrator of the Christmas Day Nashville bombing warned police last year that he was making his own explosives.

-- Advertisement --



Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been officially named as a suspect in the explosion that caused panic on Christmas morning in downtown Nashville, Tenessee. The FBI has said that he blew up his campervan outside the office of a telecommunications firm in the southern US city, killing himself and wounding three others.

The only previous criminal record held by Warner was a minor 1978 marijuana-related conviction, with the Tenessee Bureau of Investigations saying that he was “not on our radar”. However, a report recently released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has revealed that suspicions about Warner were expressed to officers in August 2019.

The report states that police were called to the home of the suspect’s girlfriend, Pamela Perry, who asked officers to take Warner’s guns away as she feared for her safety. She had previously told police that her boyfriend was “building bombs in the RV” (campervan). Perry’s lawyer, Raymond Throckmorton, told officers at the time that Warner was “capable of building explosives” and “frequently talks about the military and bomb-making”.

Police visited the home of Warner, who worked in IT and was experienced in electronics. Upon receiving no response at the door, they left as “they saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter”.

The investigation continues as detectives attempt to find a motive for the dramatic Christmas Day explosion that has captured the world’s attention.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nashville Suspect’s Girlfriend Warned Police He Was Making Bombs”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.