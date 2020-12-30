Murcia-based volunteer, Barry Hamilton, is among four UK nationals in Spain named in the New Year Honours List

Barry Hamilton, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to British nationals in Spain in the New Year Honours List, published on Thursday 31st December 2020.

Barry Hamilton, President and Director of Training for FAST (Medical Emergency Responders), assists his local community of 4,000 British nationals in Camposol, a vast housing estate in Murcia, through the provision and coordination of medical and other charitable services.

Barry has shaped FAST, which is a charity that responds to medical emergencies whilst awaiting an ambulance. This provides essential support in an area where ambulances take time to arrive due to Camposol’s distance from the main health centres and hospitals as well as the layout of the area.

Barry has ensured that all the volunteers for FAST have been provided with proper training. Barry has also worked to link all of the charities in the area together, and to create stronger connections with the local Spanish community, allowing people to get the support they need. His work has enabled many British nationals to get better support than they were able to access previously.

HMA Hugh Elliott said: “Barry has transformed his local community and helped to develop a sense of purpose and pride there. Barry’s work in bringing different parties together, promoting collaboration and helping shape the community around shared objectives of helping each other, is remarkable. Our consulates rely hugely on individuals like Barry, who give up their time and energy to support their fellow British nationals. We, and the Camposol community, are very grateful for his work.”

Barry Hamilton said: “I am greatly honoured and humbled to receive an award from the Queen in the New Year Honours List. Since leaving a long military career it has been my intention to help and assist the expat community using skills developed in the British Forces. Having been previously honoured by the Queen during my military service it is unbelievable to be awarded for a third time. I would like to thank my wife Annie, family, friends, the Vice President of FAST Gordon Clive and all FAST members for their support and assistance. This honour really belongs to them”

The four UK nationals named in the New Year Honours List are: