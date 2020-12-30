Money laundering investigation into Spanish banks terminated

AN investigation into the transfer of funds from Spain to Switzerland involving HSBC, directors of Santander and BNP Paribas in Spain has been concluded and no charges will be made at this time.

The investigation started in 2017 and has now come to an end even though Anticorruption Prosecutors believe that a crime has been committed in as much as the transfer of money was hidden from the Spanish Treasury.

For technical reasons because of the way in which the transfer took place and the wording of current legislation, it will not however be possible to lay charges against anyone.

