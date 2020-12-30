Missing man located again after disappearing during repatriation

A MAN who was missing almost two years, was found in Peru, and disappeared again during his repatriation, is finally back with his family in Malaga.

Agustin Gonzalez Zambrana, 52, who has mental disorders, including schizophrenia, travelled to Peru almost two years ago, and his trace was lost in the capital, Lima. He was supposedly going to see a friend he had met online, but later realised he had been tricked. He ended up begging on the streets, having been beaten, robbed and insulted at the shelter he had attended.

He was located, and the Foreign Ministry repatriated him from Peru, but a series of errors caused him not to catch the connecting flight from Madrid to Malaga on December 23.

He left the airport, and was located on December 29 by Municipal Police in Madrid.

He has now returned to his family in Malaga thanks to SOS Desaparecidos.

It was only known that he was missing after he failed to arrive on the flight to Malaga on which his family expected him.

At the airport in Madrid, national press report, no-one was told to ensure that the man caught the plane to Malaga. Staff from the Spanish Consulate in Peru failed to stay with him or tell someone else to do so.

When he was found, he was somewhat disoriented but otherwise fine, the municipal police confirmed.

