MAN UNITED Move Into Second After 93rd Minute Winner against Wolves

Manchester United moved up into second position tonight (Tuesday) in the Premiership, after a last-gasp 93rd-minute goal by Marcus Rashford, to seal a 1-0 win over Wolves at Old Trafford, that places the Red Devils just two points behind leaders Liverpool, after Solskjaer made six changes to the team he filed against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

In a match where it seemed headed for yet another goalless draw between two sides who have met four times in 2020 with the result being goalless twice, Manchester United struggled to break down a well organised, disciplined Wolverhampton Wanderers defence, with Edinson Cavani having a goal disallowed for offside in the second half, but as he has done on so many occasions, Marcus Rashford struck a winner, his shot taking a heavy deflection off the unfortunate Romain Saiss on its way into the net.

Now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have a home match against Aston Villa to look forward to on New Year’s Day when they will surely hope that Liverpool will slip up and give them the chance to go top.

