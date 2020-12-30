Malaga will Party on New Years Eve

Despite restrictions and a rise in cases Malaga will still “Party” on New Year’s Eve.

Restaurants and small venues with social distancing are going to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Malaga.

Many have the traditional meal, and party favours included to bring in a very different New Year 2021.

Mobility throughout the Andalucian community is allowed, although not outside it unless deemed essential and for festive family reunification.

Malaga venues, including restaurants and bars, can be open. They will, with restrictions applied, be able to celebrate til 1 is on New Years Day if they wish.

Ensuring that the venue is empty and closed at 1 am and enabling customers to be in their residence at 1.30 am is a priority, and extra local law enforcement will be in place.

The keyword for New Year is caution, enjoying the evening responsibly and remembering others in your household or workplace who may decide not to party on the most famous night of the year.

Whatever, however, you decide to celebrate New Year’s Eve, there is a New Year after it that will need careful navigation and continued care to get through.

